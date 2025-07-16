Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Following Britain’s decision to lift its restrictions on Pakistani carriers, the national carrier, PIA, announced it is ready to resume operations, beginning with flights from Islamabad to Manchester.

“The lifting of UK restrictions is a testament to PIA’s adherence to international air safety standards,” said a PIA spokesperson in a statement.

In a major development for the country’s aviation sector, the UK’s Air Safety Committee on Wednesday lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to apply to resume UK flights.

The ban was imposed in 2020, days after Pakistan launched an investigation into the validity of pilot licenses issued in the country following a PIA plane crash that killed 97 people.

The PIA spokesperson said that the UK’s decision was made possible due to strict compliance with international aviation safety protocols.

“PIA is finalising preparations to resume flights to the UK in the shortest possible time and has submitted its flight schedule accordingly.

“The formal resumption of UK operations will begin with flights from Islamabad to Manchester,” said the national carrier spokesperson.

Upon approval of the schedule, the airline plans to operate three weekly flights.

“PIA management is especially grateful to the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Ministry of Defence, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Civil Aviation Authority, and all relevant institutions whose personal efforts made the lifting of the ban possible,” it added.

Before the suspension, PIA operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, nine to Manchester, and two to Birmingham.