BML 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
BOP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 83.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
DCL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.46%)
DGKC 172.39 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
HUBC 144.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
NBP 124.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.53%)
PAEL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.49%)
PREMA 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
PRL 32.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PTC 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-7.43%)
SNGP 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.71%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
TPLP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 13,859 Increased By 80 (0.58%)
BR30 39,392 Decreased By -226.4 (-0.57%)
KSE100 136,363 Increased By 423.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 41,548 Increased By 174.8 (0.42%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

BR Web Desk Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 02:22pm

Following Britain’s decision to lift its restrictions on Pakistani carriers, the national carrier, PIA, announced it is ready to resume operations, beginning with flights from Islamabad to Manchester.

“The lifting of UK restrictions is a testament to PIA’s adherence to international air safety standards,” said a PIA spokesperson in a statement.

In a major development for the country’s aviation sector, the UK’s Air Safety Committee on Wednesday lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to apply to resume UK flights.

The ban was imposed in 2020, days after Pakistan launched an investigation into the validity of pilot licenses issued in the country following a PIA plane crash that killed 97 people.

The PIA spokesperson said that the UK’s decision was made possible due to strict compliance with international aviation safety protocols.

“PIA is finalising preparations to resume flights to the UK in the shortest possible time and has submitted its flight schedule accordingly.

“The formal resumption of UK operations will begin with flights from Islamabad to Manchester,” said the national carrier spokesperson.

Upon approval of the schedule, the airline plans to operate three weekly flights.

“PIA management is especially grateful to the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Ministry of Defence, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Civil Aviation Authority, and all relevant institutions whose personal efforts made the lifting of the ban possible,” it added.

Before the suspension, PIA operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, nine to Manchester, and two to Birmingham.

PIA civil aviation authority Pakistan International Airlines Manchester PIA privatisation PAKISTAN AVIATION SECTOR flights to UK Manchester to Islmabad

Comments

200 characters

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

China willing to cooperate with Pakistan in agriculture and mining, minister says

PTCL starts pensioners’ data verification in line with Supreme Court order

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

KAPCO approves Rs800mn sale of gas turbines to local steel maker

Oil prices steady as investors weigh trade war impact

Business community stands divided over strike call

SOE Act and MoF reporting: CCoSOEs grants SPD entities full exemptions

Read more stories