BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
CPHL 84.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.85%)
DCL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.82%)
DGKC 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.09%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.07%)
GCIL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.03%)
HUBC 145.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
NBP 126.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.01%)
POWER 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PPL 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.81%)
PREMA 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.75%)
SNGP 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
SSGC 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.88%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 13,792 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 39,666 Decreased By -522.4 (-1.3%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 15 Jul, 2025 03:19pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after a loss of Rs700 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,784 after it shed Rs600.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,500 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased. The rate was at $3,365 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $7, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs73 to reach Rs4,014.

Gold Gold Prices gold rates gold markets gold spot rate gold price per tola gold rates today record high gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs700 in Pakistan

Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Pakistan’s banking sector’s ADR drops to 38% as of June

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan’s Zarea sets up subsidiary in Dubai to drive global expansion

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Rupee records slight gain against US dollar

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Read more stories