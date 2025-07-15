Gold price per tola falls Rs700 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after a loss of Rs700 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,784 after it shed Rs600.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,500 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased. The rate was at $3,365 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $7, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs73 to reach Rs4,014.