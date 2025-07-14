Yango Pakistan partners up with DealCart to launch grocery delivery

Yango Pakistan announced the launch of a dedicated grocery delivery service that will be available across Karachi on its ‘SuperApp’ in collaboration with the e-commerce platform DealCart.

The new feature will allow users to order groceries “at competitive prices” through the same app they use for ride-hailing.

“With the increasing demand for convenience and time-saving solutions in Pakistan’s fast-paced urban centers, this integration marks a major step in Yango Pakistan’s evolution into a full-fledged SuperApp combining mobility, utility, and essential services all in one platform,” the company said in a statement.

The service is designed to reduce the hassle of physical grocery shopping and provide a faster, more reliable alternative for today’s busy households, it added.

“Partnering with DealCart enables us to offer users a hyper-local shopping experience that is both affordable and seamless; all through the Yango app they already trust,” explained Miral Sharif, Country Head, at Yango Pakistan.

Yango Pakistan’s expansion into grocery delivery is also part of a larger strategy to enable partner’s drivers to benefit from diversified earning opportunities, it said, while empowering users with smart, on-demand services tailored to their daily lives.