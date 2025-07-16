Arshad Nadeem says land promises after Olympic gold were ‘fake’

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has said that promises of land made to him following his historic victory at the Paris Olympics were never honoured.

Speaking to the media in London, the javelin thrower revealed that while he did receive most of the cash rewards and other gifts pledged by government officials and private sponsors, the promised plots of land were “fake.”

“They made many announcements, especially about plots of land. But if you look at the reality, none of those materialised. Alhamdulillah, I have received all the other rewards,” he told reporters.

Wapda to present cash award to Arshad Nadeem

Nadeem was awarded over Rs300 million in cash by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Punjab and Sindh governments, as well as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was also promised various gifts by private companies, including a lifetime fuel supply and a residential apartment.

Despite the unfulfilled commitments, the 27-year-old athlete said he was moving forward with a renewed focus on his training and future competitions.

“There are major targets ahead. Right now, I am just concentrating on my preparation,” he added.

Arshad Nadeem made history earlier this month by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field.