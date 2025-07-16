BML 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
BOP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.44%)
DCL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
DGKC 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.88%)
FCCL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
HUBC 144.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.98%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
NBP 124.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.53%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.21%)
PREMA 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PRL 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PTC 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-7.39%)
SNGP 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.85%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.49%)
TPLP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 13,856 Increased By 76.4 (0.55%)
BR30 39,342 Decreased By -277.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 136,352 Increased By 411.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 41,541 Increased By 167.3 (0.4%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as investors eye earnings

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday ahead of more corporate earnings, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses rising on the back of financial shares.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.6%, led by a 3.3% leap in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%, with the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank jumping 2.5% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) increasing 2.6%, building on a 7.6% surge in the previous session to a hit record high.

ADCB - the third-largest bank by assets in the United Arab Emirates - on Monday posted second-quarter net profit of 2.57 billion dirham ($699.74 million), a rise of 10.7% from the same period a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, on course to snap six consecutive sessions of losses, helped by a 0.3% rise at Al Rajhi Bank.

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of key US data, trade talks

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose, boosted by expectations of firm summer demand in theworld’s two largest consumers, the United States and China. However, gains were capped by analysts’ caution about the broader economy.

In Qatar, the index was flat.

Meanwhile, investors sought more details on President Donald Trump’s trade policy, while assessing data showing an increase in U.S. consumer prices last month.

Following the data, Trump said that consumer prices were low and the Fed should bring down interest rates now.

The Fed’s actions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

