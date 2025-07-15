BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
CPHL 84.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.85%)
DCL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.82%)
DGKC 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.09%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.07%)
GCIL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.03%)
HUBC 145.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
NBP 126.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.01%)
POWER 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PPL 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.81%)
PREMA 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.75%)
SNGP 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
SSGC 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.88%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 13,792 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 39,666 Decreased By -522.4 (-1.3%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of key US data, trade talks

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 02:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day, signalling investors’ relatively upbeat outlook on talks Washington and major trading partners.

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled he was open to discussions on tariffs after his weekend threat to impose 30% duties on imports from the European Union and Mexico from August 1.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, meanwhile, is arranging to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. consumer price data for June, due on Tuesday, and will monitor for any upward pressure on prices from tariffs that might influence U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

The Fed’s actions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.7%, led by a 2.7% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 1.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index climbed 0.7%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumping 6%.

Most Gulf stocks subdued as Trump steps up tariff threats

The lender, which is the Gulf country’s third-largest by asset volume, posted second-quarter net profit of 2.32 billion dirham ($631.65 million), also exceeding analysts’ consensus estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The Qatari index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

However, Doha Bank fell 0.7%, despite reporting an increase in first-half profit.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.3%, hit by a 0.6% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell after Trump’s lengthy 50-day deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war and avoid sanctions eased immediate supply concerns.

Gulf stock Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of key US data, trade talks

Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Pakistan’s banking sector’s ADR drops to 38% as of June

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Gold price per tola falls Rs700 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Zarea sets up subsidiary in Dubai to drive global expansion

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Rupee records slight gain against US dollar

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Read more stories