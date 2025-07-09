BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa’s rand and stocks slip as lower commodity prices weigh

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s commodity-backed currency and stocks weakened on Wednesday, with investor focus on precious metal prices that have been on the back foot after U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats.

On Tuesday, Trump said he would impose a 50% tariff on copper imports, hoping to boost U.S. production of a metal critical to electric vehicles, military hardware, power grids and many consumer goods.

At 1218 GMT, the rand traded at 17.8250 against the dollar, down roughly 0.2% on Tuesday’s close.

South Africa is a major producer of minerals and precious metals and investors in its rand, like those in other commodity-linked currencies, will be closely tracking developments from Washington.

Prices of spot gold, platinum, palladium and copper outside the U.S. fell sharply on Wednesday.

“Although South Africa produces relatively little copper and therefore has minimal direct exposure, a potential U.S. copper tariff would weigh on commodity-exporting emerging economies more broadly,” said Roy Topol, portfolio manager at Cratos Asset Management.

South African rand steady on hopes for further trade talks with the US

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index was last down 0.2%, hurt partly by falls in shares of mining companies.

Shares of heavyweights Anglo American and Glencore were both down 2%, which Topol attributed to their significant exposure to copper.

Shares of gold miners Harmony Gold and Gold Fields dropped 1%.

Compounding pressure on the already risk-sensitive rand is the country’s attempts to negotiate a trade deal with the United States before an extended deadline of August 1, after which it faces a 30% trade tariff on its exports to the U.S.

Trump also reiterated on Tuesday his threat of 10% tariffs on the BRICS bloc, which includes South Africa.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was flat, with the yield up half a basis point at 9.9%.

rand South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South Africa’s rand and stocks slip as lower commodity prices weigh

Pakistan receives record $38.3bn in remittances in FY25

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan unveils 10-year national fisheries, aquaculture policy to boost blue economy

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories