BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.62%)
DCL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
DGKC 171.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.43%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
HUBC 144.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
NBP 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.15%)
PAEL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
POWER 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
PPL 163.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.95%)
PREMA 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.52%)
PTC 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.77%)
SNGP 116.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.27%)
SSGC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.94%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.74%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TREET 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Buying returns, KSE-100 settles with over 400 points gain

BR Web Desk Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 04:10pm

After declining in the previous session, bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 400 points during trading on Wednesday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 136,379.96 level, an increase of 440.09 points or 0.32%.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile trading session succumbed to profit-taking pressure and closed in negative territory after days of extending its record-breaking rally. The KSE-100 Index ended on 135,940 points after losing 562.67 or 0.41% from the previous close of 136,502.54 points.

Internationally, Asian stock markets were under pressure on Wednesday while the dollar climbed to its firmest against the yen since early April, after US inflation suggested tariffs are pushing prices up, dampening expectations for Federal Reserve policy easing.

US Treasury yields ticked to the highest in more than a month, lifting the dollar against the yen in particular.

However, tech shares remained resilient following a 4% rally in artificial-intelligence darling Nvidia overnight.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer prices rose 0.3% in June, in line with forecasts, but the largest gain since January. Economists attributed the rise in prices across goods such as coffee and home furnishings to the Trump administration’s escalating import tariffs.

The Fed has been keeping interest rates steady as it has waited for indications of the inflationary impact from tariffs, which Chair Jerome Powell had said he expected in the summer.

Traders currently price in 43 basis points of rate reductions for the rest of this year, with 56.5% odds of a quarter-point cut in September.

Japan’s tech- and exporter-heavy Nikkei was flat after alternating between small gains and losses, supported by both Nvidia’s fortunes and the weak yen.

Taiwan’s benchmark added 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.8%, adding to Tuesday’s 1.6% tech-driven rally.

