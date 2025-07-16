BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

Report on Swat tragedy sent to PHC

Published July 16, 2025

PESHAWAR: A comprehensive 384-page inquiry report regarding the Swat tragedy and river safety measures was submitted to the Peshawar High Court during the hearing on the matter.

The report outlined pre and post-flood preparedness, government response following the incident, and details of suspended officials involved. It revealed that statements from 10 officers and responsible individuals were recorded by the inquiry committee.

According to the report, three days after the tragic incident, the chief minister directed an operation against encroachments in the affected areas.

