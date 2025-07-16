‘Govt creating an enabling environment for youths’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, in his keynote address as the chief guest at ‘Pakistan Youth Development Dialogue 2025’, emphasised the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for youth to thrive as contributors to national growth.

He said that youth are the most valuable asset of Pakistan, and investing in their skills and entrepreneurship is the only path towards sustainable economic development. “Today’s rapidly evolving global economy demands a workforce that is adaptable, tech-savvy, and innovative. We need to align our national policies with this reality and ensure that our young population is not left behind,” he noted.

The Pakistan Youth Development Dialogue marked an inspiring celebration of World Youth Skills Day, bringing together a powerful mix of policymakers, corporate executives, non-profit leaders, and youth advocates. The core message of the conference cantered on empowering young people through digital skills, inclusive education, and climate leadership to help shape a resilient and sustainable future for Pakistan. The conference was organised by Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) on Tuesday at a local hotel.

Sheikh further highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships to build a strong foundation for youth empowerment. He appreciated initiatives like the Pakistan Youth Development Dialogue and the newly launched Pakistan Youth Development Network for offering a strategic platform where government, corporate, and civil society stakeholders can come together for collective action.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of the Pakistan Youth Development Network under the leadership of Munir Ahmed, executive director Devcom-Pakistan. With over three decades of pioneering work in development communication, climate advocacy, and youth empowerment, Munir Ahmed emphasised the need for cohesive and inclusive national platforms to connect young people with skills development opportunities and policy-level engagement.

The National Bank of Pakistan was honoured with three special awards for girls’ education, engaging youth in green banking and for youth skills development for its consistent contributions to youth skills development over the years. Shoaib Qaisrani, Head of the North Region, accepted the awards on behalf of the institution.

Fatima Shuja, Stream Head Marketing Finance at Jazz Telecom, highlighted the intersection of telecom and youth inclusion. “Through targeted initiatives and inclusive innovation, we can convert digital access into real economic opportunities — especially for women and underserved communities,” she said.

Fajer Rabia Pasha, executive director of Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), noted, “Education is not just about literacy, it’s about dignity and empowerment. Through collective efforts of civil society and corporate partners, we can bring transformative change to the lives of girls in marginalized communities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025