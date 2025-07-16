BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 84.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
DCL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 173.02 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.34%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
HUBC 145.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.73%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
PAEL 41.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
POWER 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 165.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PREMA 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.13%)
SNGP 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
WTL 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,923 Increased By 143.5 (1.04%)
BR30 39,643 Increased By 24.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 136,970 Increased By 1030 (0.76%)
KSE30 41,746 Increased By 372.6 (0.9%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

‘Govt creating an enabling environment for youths’

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, in his keynote address as the chief guest at ‘Pakistan Youth Development Dialogue 2025’, emphasised the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for youth to thrive as contributors to national growth.

He said that youth are the most valuable asset of Pakistan, and investing in their skills and entrepreneurship is the only path towards sustainable economic development. “Today’s rapidly evolving global economy demands a workforce that is adaptable, tech-savvy, and innovative. We need to align our national policies with this reality and ensure that our young population is not left behind,” he noted.

The Pakistan Youth Development Dialogue marked an inspiring celebration of World Youth Skills Day, bringing together a powerful mix of policymakers, corporate executives, non-profit leaders, and youth advocates. The core message of the conference cantered on empowering young people through digital skills, inclusive education, and climate leadership to help shape a resilient and sustainable future for Pakistan. The conference was organised by Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) on Tuesday at a local hotel.

Sheikh further highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships to build a strong foundation for youth empowerment. He appreciated initiatives like the Pakistan Youth Development Dialogue and the newly launched Pakistan Youth Development Network for offering a strategic platform where government, corporate, and civil society stakeholders can come together for collective action.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of the Pakistan Youth Development Network under the leadership of Munir Ahmed, executive director Devcom-Pakistan. With over three decades of pioneering work in development communication, climate advocacy, and youth empowerment, Munir Ahmed emphasised the need for cohesive and inclusive national platforms to connect young people with skills development opportunities and policy-level engagement.

The National Bank of Pakistan was honoured with three special awards for girls’ education, engaging youth in green banking and for youth skills development for its consistent contributions to youth skills development over the years. Shoaib Qaisrani, Head of the North Region, accepted the awards on behalf of the institution.

Fatima Shuja, Stream Head Marketing Finance at Jazz Telecom, highlighted the intersection of telecom and youth inclusion. “Through targeted initiatives and inclusive innovation, we can convert digital access into real economic opportunities — especially for women and underserved communities,” she said.

Fajer Rabia Pasha, executive director of Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), noted, “Education is not just about literacy, it’s about dignity and empowerment. Through collective efforts of civil society and corporate partners, we can bring transformative change to the lives of girls in marginalized communities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh youths

Comments

200 characters

‘Govt creating an enabling environment for youths’

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

PM vows to transform Daanish schools, varsity into digital learning hubs

Read more stories