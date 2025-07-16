PARTLY FACETIOUS: The greater the threat perception, the larger the stopper

“I can understand.”

“I can’t – you give an ultimatum to Russia that unless they accept a ceasefire without considering or negotiating the root cause of the conflict in 50 days, you will impose 100 percent sanctions.”

“What are you referring to? That it is inconceivable for a winning side, Russia in this case, to accept an unconditional ceasefire? That Russia’s terms have been stated time and again, and they have remained the same since 22 February 2022. That the 100 percent tariffs against Russia for reportedly killing hundreds each day is appropriate given that you imposed over 100 percent on China, a country that is not engaged in any conflict and not killing anyone?”

“Don’t forget the daily killings in Gaza.”

“That is not even on the radar. You know the West’s leadership is understanding what we understood a long time ago: the personality of the decision maker is the key, coupled with how he or she rates the influence of the influencers, which incidentally varies from time to time based on the advent of new characters on the scene.”

“Personality driven decision-making, you reckon? Where is the West’s democracy?”

“In a pipe that you can smoke.”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, the universal point is to plug all lacunae - the greater the threat perception, the larger the stopper.”

“I don’t understand.”

“Take a recent decision that was announced by the once bitten twice shy Talal Chaudhary (TC): a federal constabulary will be established with a nationwide mandate.”

“Did the Cabinet or the…”

“Through an ordinance and as you and I know an ordinance is issued by the President and…do you think reports of a threat to his position may have been the trigger?”

“I don’t think so, but did you wonder why TC was the one who announced it rather than the Man With the Real Power?”

“No, it isn’t for me to wonder, does this mean that the provinces will no longer be responsible for law and order?”

“Don’t know and don’t care, but I reckon the federal government will no longer need to calm ruffled feathers in the provinces and…”

“So no more photographs of a supplicant in front of Nawaz Sharif…”

“A thing of the past.”

