Rains: Ghangra says Hyderabad industrial area in woeful condition

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Zubair Ghangra, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in industrial areas following the recent spell of rain.

He stated that even a short period of rainfall has submerged the Hyderabad SITE Area, turning major roads including SITE Area, Fateh Chowk, Nara Jail Road, and the P.C. & T. series roads into waterlogged zones. As a result, industrial activities have come to a complete standstill.

Chairman Zubair Ghangra emphasized that the decisions made in pre-monsoon meetings seem to vanish the moment the rain begins. The lack of a proper drainage system has created severe obstacles for workers, staff, and transportation of goods.

He highlighted that machinery and raw materials in several factories have been damaged due to water accumulation, while the timely fulfilment of export orders now stands in jeopardy resulting in serious financial losses for industrialists.

He further added that, according to the promises made by the Government of Sindh, development and drainage improvement works in the SITE Area were to be carried out on a priority basis. However, progress on these commitments remains disappointingly slow. Industrial zones begin to resemble lakes just hours after rainfall, which underscores the urgent need for immediate and practical action.

Chairman Zubair Ghangra strongly urged the Government of Sindh, municipal authorities, and other relevant departments to take emergency measures for immediate drainage of water from the industrial roads and to initiate complete restoration of the drainage infrastructure without any further delay.

He warned that if the current situation persists, it could lead to the shutdown of industries, export setbacks, and severe employment crisis consequences that will impact not only the provincial economy but the national economy as well.

