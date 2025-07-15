BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 15, 2025
Business & Finance

Traders agree to defer strike after progress in talks with govt, says Finance Ministry

BR Web Desk Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 09:36pm

The government on Tuesday agreed to form a high-powered committee to address the business community’s concerns over Section 37A of the Finance Act 2025, prompting traders to defer their planned nationwide strike for 30 days.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad, attended by representatives of major chambers of commerce, trade bodies, and business associations, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The minister assured the business community that the government’s intention is to curb tax evasion, not to harass honest businesses.

To facilitate dialogue, a committee will be constituted under Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The body will also include Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, PM’s Coordinator on Trade Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan, FBR Chairman, and nominated business leaders.

KCCI, transporters announce July 19 strike against Finance Act provisions

The committee will hold detailed consultations over the next 30 days and submit a consensus-based proposal to the Prime Minister and federal cabinet.

Business representatives voiced strong reservations regarding Section 37A and its implications for transactions. The government acknowledged these concerns and pledged to ensure that no undue burden is placed on legitimate enterprises.

The strike call will remain suspended while the committee completes its work.

