KCCI, transporters announce July 19 strike against Finance Act provisions

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), joined by goods transport associations from across Pakistan, has announced a nationwide wheel-jam strike on July 19 in protest against the Finance Act 2025, warning the government of a complete halt in economic activity if controversial fiscal measures are not suspended immediately.

Addressing a press conference at KCCI on Monday, President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani reiterated the business community’s firm rejection of five key measures and 32 anomalies introduced in the Finance Act.

He demanded that the federal government issue a formal notification suspending these provisions as a precondition for any dialogue.

“The entire business and transport community stands united,” Bilwani said, flanked by transport leaders from Karachi, Lahore, and other regions. “No vehicle will move on July 19. This is not just a strike, it’s a call for economic survival.”

Bilwani called for the immediate withdrawal of Sections 37A and 37B of the Sales Tax Act, which empower FBR officials to arrest without warrant; Section 21(S), which penalizes cash transactions of Rs200,000 or more; SRO 709 mandating digital invoicing; Section 40C regarding e-Bilty; and restoration of the Final Tax Regime for exporters.

He noted that although the Ministry of Finance had reached out to KCCI for talks, no written assurance or official notification had been issued so far.

“We have made it clear; unless these provisions are formally held in abeyance, there will be no dialogue and no postponement of the strike,” he stated.

Transporters, including representatives from the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance and multiple carrier associations, declared full solidarity with the KCCI, confirming that all goods movement will be suspended nationwide.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, also present at the press conference, stated: “Strikes are not our preference, but the government’s indifference has left us with no choice. This is now a question of economic survival.”

Responding to a question on national unity, Bilwani said more than 50 trade and industrial associations from across Pakistan have formally endorsed KCCI’s stance.

He criticised the FBR’s enforcement record and called for accountability within the Finance Ministry.

“The country cannot afford these anti-business policies. We urge the government to act before the damage becomes irreversible,” Bilwani concluded.

With both business and transport sectors firmly aligned, the July 19 strike is expected to cause significant disruption to supply chains and commercial operations nationwide.

Separately, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has also announced a countrywide strike on July 19 against Section 37AA of the Income Tax Ordinance, taxes on bank transactions, and Punjab’s proposed labour policy, which the LCCI has termed “anti-business.”

At a press conference at LCCI headquarters, President Mian Abuzar Shad warned that the recent fiscal measures would severely hurt businesses, increase unemployment, and shake investor confidence.

He condemned the extraordinary powers granted to FBR officials and criticised economic policymaking without consultation with business stakeholders.

The LCCI demanded the immediate withdrawal of the proposed measures and an end to what it called the “economic victimisation” of the business community.

Business chambers and trade associations from across the country have expressed support for both KCCI and LCCI, setting the stage for a widespread shutdown of commercial and transport activity on July 19.