BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.64%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.21 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.26%)
PAEL 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.9%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.52%)
PREMA 42.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PRL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.59%)
TRG 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,323 Increased By 820.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 41,817 Increased By 264.3 (0.64%)
Jul 15, 2025
World

Trump says he is ‘disappointed but not done’ with Putin

Published 15 Jul, 2025 11:30am

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was disappointed but not done with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a BBC interview published on Tuesday, hours after Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened Russia with sanctions.

“I’m disappointed in him (Putin), but I’m not done with him. But I’m disappointed in him,” Trump told BBC.

“We’ll have a great conversation. I’ll say: ‘That’s good, I’ll think we’re close to getting it done,’ and then he’ll knock down a building in Kyiv,” the president added.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy expresses gratitude to Trump for readiness to protect Ukrainian lives

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agrees a peace deal, a major policy shift brought on by frustration with Moscow’s ongoing attacks on its neighbor.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin BBC

Comments

200 characters

