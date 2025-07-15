Trump says he is ‘disappointed but not done’ with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was disappointed but not done with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a BBC interview published on Tuesday, hours after Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened Russia with sanctions.

“I’m disappointed in him (Putin), but I’m not done with him. But I’m disappointed in him,” Trump told BBC.

“We’ll have a great conversation. I’ll say: ‘That’s good, I’ll think we’re close to getting it done,’ and then he’ll knock down a building in Kyiv,” the president added.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy expresses gratitude to Trump for readiness to protect Ukrainian lives

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agrees a peace deal, a major policy shift brought on by frustration with Moscow’s ongoing attacks on its neighbor.

