Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

Fast Cables Limited has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the ‘first cable manufacturer in Pakistan’ to be certified as an approved vendor by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), a major international energy company.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Fast Cables Limited is pleased to announce that it has been certified as an approved vendor by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA),” read the notice.

Solar momentum builds in Pakistan’s industry as Fast Cables expands capacity to 3MW

TAQA is a UAE-based diversified utilities and energy company, which is engaged in power and water generation, transmission and distribution, and sustainable water solutions assets.

The company operates across the energy value chain from upstream and midstream oil and gas through to power generation.

It operates in the UAE, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ghana, India, Iraq, Morocco, North America, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

TAQA “delivers unparalleled energy infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and world-class operational expertise to high-impact, strategic projects worldwide, empowering sustainable growth and energy security on a global scale,” said Fast Cables in its notice.

As a certified vendor of TAQA, Fast Cables said that it is now uniquely positioned to provide cutting-edge, high-performance cable solutions across TAQA’s extensive portfolio of regional and international energy projects.

“This enables Fast Cables to support essential industrial applications with unparalleled reliability, innovation, and quality-driving operational excellence and advancing the energy sector’s most demanding infrastructure initiatives worldwide,” it said.