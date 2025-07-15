Rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

Pakistani rupee registered slight gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.67, a gain of Re0.05.

On Monday, the currency settled at 284.72.

Globally, the US dollar hovered near a three-week high versus major peers on Tuesday as traders awaited the release of US inflation data later in the day that could provide clues on the path for monetary policy.

The US currency was also buoyed by elevated Treasury yields, with investors weighing a potential exit of Jerome Powell from the Federal Reserve as President Donald Trump continued his criticism of the central bank chairman.

Currencies showed little reaction to data showing China’s economy grew 5.2% last quarter, slightly topping analysts’ forecasts.

Bitcoin drifted further from Monday’s all-time peak of $123,153.22 following a seven-day, 14% surge as investors bet on long-sought legislative policy wins for the cryptocurrency industry this week. It was changed hands at around $118,215 as of 0240 GMT.

The US dollar was little changed at 147.68 yen, after earlier rising to the highest since June 23 at 147.89 yen.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against the yen and five other major rivals, stood at 98.050, not far below the overnight peak of 98.136, the highest since June 25.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s lengthy 50-day deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war and avoid sanctions eased immediate supply concerns.

Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.92 a barrel by 0342 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.63.

Both contracts settled more than $1 lower in the previous session.