Jul 15, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-15

CM monitors post-rain situation

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Lahore city in order to monitor post-rain situation.

She visited Misri Shah, Laxami Chowk and other areas to review drainage situation in the city. She also reviewed arrangements being made by WASA for drainage of rainwater accumulated on the roads and in the vicinity areas.

She directed to further streamline drainage situation in the city. She also reviewed cleanliness arrangements being made under ‘Suthra’ Punjab Programme and also monitored traffic situation in the city.

