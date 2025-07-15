PARTLY FACETIOUS: The profundity of filial sentiment

“I can’t understand the logic behind the move.”

“You don’t need logic but understand filial sentiment as far as the decision of the children of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless to announce they will visit Pakistan and…”

“He has been in jail for around two years and my question is…”

“Tempers are running high and there is talk of not issuing them a visa and if they land up in the country to arrest them on charge of inciting violence…”

“If they incite violence”.

“Right, but their announcement coincides with the call by their dad to start a protest movement……”

“Perhaps their decision to meet their dad is not linked to the call for protest.”

“Perhaps, but don’t the sons have a NICOP? I mean, that would allow them to retain their British nationality and not require a visa!”

“Don’t know but…”

“There is no but, and if The Third Wife could mobilize party supporters, then just imagine how many supporters would be mobilized if his children…”

“And she did it without showing her face to the supporters.”

“What relevance would that have?”

“I mean Gandapur could have veiled any woman and…”

“Don’t be facetious, he would not have dared. I mean, she would have cried foul and…”

“Ï would spell that with a w.”

“What?”

“Foul as in fowl.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway we believe in dynasty, people still vote for Benazir Bhutto in Sindh and…and…”

“Yeah, Punjab’s Form 47…”

“Shut up. But when I said I don’t understand the move, I was referring to President Trump’s insistence that he has been trying to mediate peace in the Ukraine Russia war by calling for an immediate ceasefire. I mean the US has been supplying without a pause, OK one pause was for less than a few days, anyway he has been supplying billions of dollars of military equipment to Ukraine since 2022 when the war started, and in spite of that the Russians are winning, so how can a country which is party to a conflict take the dual role – that of a mediator as well as a party to the conflict?”

“Haven’t you learned anything yet? The dual hatted are in a class of their own!”

