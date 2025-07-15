BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,188 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 136,503 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 41,553 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-07-15

Dodgy claims

Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 08:01am

EDITORIAL: In response to Indian Deputy Army Chief Lieutenant General Rahul Singh’s recent claim that China provided “live impetus” to Pakistan during the four-day military confrontation last May, Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has categorically dismissed the assertion as “irresponsible and incorrect.”

Speaking at the National Defence University, he described India’s attempt to implicate other nations in a purely bilateral conflict as a “shoddy attempt” at camp politics, especially given India’s position as a member of the Quad, a US-led security alliance focused on countering China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Field Marshal further criticised India’s attempts to position itself as the “net security provider” in a region increasingly wary of its hegemonic ambitions and extremist Hindutva ideology. China also weighed in on the matter, with its Foreign Ministry issuing a statement on Monday affirming that its defence and security cooperation with Pakistan is part of normal bilateral relations and does not target any third party.

India’s efforts to deflect responsibility for its setbacks during the conflict are not only an attempt to salvage national pride but also a reflection of a deeper miscalculation in its military capabilities and strategic posture.

The confrontation, which escalated rapidly, saw India launching missile and drone strikes deep into mainland Pakistan, blatantly disregarding international law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Islamabad without evidence of involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, referred to the unprovoked strikes as the “new normal.”

Expecting to gain an upper hand with its newly acquired Rafale jets and other advanced Western weaponry, India was caught off guard by Pakistan’s swift and effective response. Not only did Pakistan repel the missile and drone assaults, but it also downed six Indian aircraft, including three of India’s prized Rafale jets. This is particularly significant given that in 2019, after India’s airstrike on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Modi had lamented that had India possessed Rafale jets at the time, “the result would have been different.”

While India had bolstered its military capabilities with cutting-edge Western technology, Pakistan deployed J-10C fighters armed with PL-15 beyond visual range (BVR) missiles, obtained from its strategic partner, China. Pakistan also integrated AI-driven systems into its defence network, attaining a clear tactical advantage in real-time combat situations.

Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its military prowess in past conflicts over Kashmir, and this latest confrontation further solidified its operational capabilities. Lt-Gen. Singh’s claim of Chinese involvement in the bilateral conflict is not only an attempt to deflect attention but also an indication of India’s unwillingness to confront its own strategic miscalculations. By pointing to China, India hopes to maintain the narrative of its military superiority.

However, such diversionary tactics will only go so far. Both the international community and astute domestic observers can see through the official rhetoric, recognising that the real issue lies in India’s overconfidence and its failure to accurately assess its own military limitations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

China Pakistan Army chief Indo Pak tensions Pakistan India conflict Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Indian General Rahul Singh

Comments

200 characters

Dodgy claims

PM calls for overhaul of economic infrastructure

Aurangzeb sees early signs of recovery

Due diligence in process: Govt intends to dispose of PIACL assets

SME, agri financing: Aurangzeb lauds SBP and banks for stellar growth

PM spells out his govt’s top tax priorities

ADB flags high digital taxes, unfriendly analog tax processes

Consensus on Discos’ sell-off: Working group formed for FA-stakeholder coordination

SC rules coercive tax recovery not allowed without due notice

Fuel prices likely to increase

Customs officials accused of illegally selling luxury smuggled vehicles

Read more stories