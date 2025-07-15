Broad-based gains lift Sri Lankan shares

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains across sectors and led by real estate stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.6% at 18,838.4, rising for the third straight session.

Lanka Realty Investments PLC and Sathosa Motors PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 25% and 22.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 520.3 million shares from 304.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 9.5 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($31.57 million) from 10.23 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 476.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 9.35 million rupees, the data showed.