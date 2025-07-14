BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.35%)
FCCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
TRG 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,853 Increased By 1552.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,298 Increased By 483.9 (1.19%)
Markets

Australia dollar slips from 8-month top as Trump flags EU tariffs, kiwi struggles

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 11:03am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar slipped from eight-month highs on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump issued tariff letters to the EU and Mexico, while the kiwi struggled to hold above 60 cents.

The Aussie was 0.1% lower at $0.6566, down from an eight-month high of $0.6595 hit on Friday. It eked out a small gain of 0.3% last week, an impressive result given the U.S. dollar’s broad bounce.

The kiwi dollar fell 0.4% to $0.5985, after losing 0.7% last week to as low as $0.5978. It now faces resistance at the 60 cents level and is some distance away from its nine-month peak of $0.6120 hit two weeks ago.

Against the kiwi, the Aussie hit a new three-month top of NZ$1.0961, having jumped 1.3% last week due to the pullback in expectations for local rate cuts after the Reserve Bank of Australia wrongfooted investors and kept rates steady.

Higher iron ore prices also helped, with the steelmaking ingredient up about 4% last week. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in China for an official visit, pledged on Monday to work with Beijing to address global excess steel capacity.

Australia, NZ dollars unsettled by US broadside in global trade war

Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG, said the Aussie needs to see a sustained break of its range extremes to provide a clearer picture of what comes next. “Specifically, a sustained break above resistance at around 0.6600 would indicate the next leg higher has commenced.”

Analysts at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia noted that an escalation of the U.S.-led tariff war remains the biggest downside risk to the Australian dollar.

Looking ahead, Australia will publish jobs data on Thursday, where expectations are centred on a rise of 20,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate at 4.1%. The labour market has stayed surprisingly resilient and is one reason why the RBA is not rushing to stimulative policy settings.

However, any unexpected weakness will add to the case for a rate cut in August, which is now priced at 85%. Swaps now imply a total further easing of 75 basis points to a terminal rate of 3.1% early next year.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

