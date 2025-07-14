0.17pc decline

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.49 or 0.17% during the previous week.

The local unit closed at 284.46, against 283.97 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest bank in the UAE, finalised a syndicated term finance facility deal worth $1 billion with the Government of Pakistan.

The facility was arranged in collaboration with a consortium of regional and international financial institutions, read a statement during the previous week.

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $38.3 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, the highest-ever in the country’s history, the SBP data showed.

Remittances increased by 27% year over year, compared to $30.25 billion recorded in the previous fiscal.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 94 paise for buying and 1.10 rupee for selling against USD, closing at 286.35 and 287.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 1 paisa for buying and lost 45 paise for selling, closing at 335.68 and 338.65, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 53 paise for buying and 81 paise for selling, closing at 78.21 and 78.91, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 45 paise for buying and 58 paise for selling, closing at 76.43 and 76.98, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 284.46

Offer Close Rs. 284.65

Bid Open Rs. 283.97

Offer Open Rs. 284.16

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 286.35

Offer Close Rs. 287.50

Bid Open Rs. 285.41

Offer Open Rs. 286.40

=========================================

