BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Markets Print 2025-07-14

0.17pc decline

Recorder Review Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.49 or 0.17% during the previous week.

The local unit closed at 284.46, against 283.97 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest bank in the UAE, finalised a syndicated term finance facility deal worth $1 billion with the Government of Pakistan.

The facility was arranged in collaboration with a consortium of regional and international financial institutions, read a statement during the previous week.

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $38.3 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, the highest-ever in the country’s history, the SBP data showed.

Remittances increased by 27% year over year, compared to $30.25 billion recorded in the previous fiscal.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 94 paise for buying and 1.10 rupee for selling against USD, closing at 286.35 and 287.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 1 paisa for buying and lost 45 paise for selling, closing at 335.68 and 338.65, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 53 paise for buying and 81 paise for selling, closing at 78.21 and 78.91, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 45 paise for buying and 58 paise for selling, closing at 76.43 and 76.98, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 284.46

Offer Close Rs. 284.65

Bid Open Rs. 283.97

Offer Open Rs. 284.16

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 286.35

Offer Close Rs. 287.50

Bid Open Rs. 285.41

Offer Open Rs. 286.40

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee

