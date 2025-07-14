Pakistan Print 2025-07-14
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 13, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (July 14, 2025)....
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 13, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (July 14, 2025).
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
Hyderabad 38-28 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Karachi 34-29 (°C) 25-00 (%) 35-29 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Lahore 35-27 (°C) 06-00 (%) 34-28 (°C) 80-00 (%)
Larkana 42-29 (°C) 04-00 (%) 40-28 (°C) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 38-28 (°C) 05-00 (%) 39-28 (°C) 06-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-22 (ºC) 65-00 (%) 31-22 (ºC) 72-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-25 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 35-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Quetta 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-24 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 33-25 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
KARACHI
Sunset: 07:24 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:50 am (Tomorrow)
