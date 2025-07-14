A flicker of hope: Pakistan hockey’s slow return to the global stage

For a nation that once ruled the hockey world with an iron grip, Pakistan’s recent back-to-back final appearances in the FIH Nations Cup and the Men’s U18 Asia Cup in 2025 have reignited a spark of hope.

After decades of underachievement, these runner-up finishes in 2025, while not yielding trophies, mark a shift in momentum for a sport that has languished far from its glorious past. The Green Shirts, for the first time in years, are being discussed not just in terms of legacy, but also in terms of possibility.

The weight of history

Pakistan’s hockey pedigree is unmatched in Asia. Four World Cup titles, three Olympic golds, and a host of continental triumphs once positioned the country as a field hockey superpower. The 1980s in particular saw dominance under players like Hassan Sardar, Islahuddin, and Shahbaz Ahmed Sr., whose influence extended well beyond the field.

But the decline has been sharp. The last major title, the 1994 World Cup in Sydney, is now over three decades old. Since then, the national team has missed out on World Cups and Olympic Games, dropped in rankings, and watched its domestic infrastructure erode. The National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, once the largest of its kind, now reflects this neglect.

Turning a corner

The FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia, where Pakistan beat France in the semifinal before falling to New Zealand, marked the senior team’s first final appearance in a major FIH event in more than ten years. Captain Ammad Butt called it a “revival” of the sport. While perhaps premature, the performance did signal tactical improvement and competitive intent.

The Under-18 squad followed closely in China, reaching the final of the Asia Cup after dominant wins in the group stage.

Despite losing to Japan in the final, the emergence of players like Ali Hamza and Hasan Shahbaz has given observers reason to hope for a more sustainable pipeline of talent.

The campaigns were far from perfect, but in the context of Pakistani hockey’s broader decline, reaching two finals in the span of a month is a notable achievement.

Why this moment matters

Pakistan’s entry into the 2025-26 FIH Pro League, made possible after New Zealand withdrew, presents an unprecedented opportunity. For years, Pakistan’s biggest handicap has been its absence from consistent high-level competition. The Pro League could bridge that gap, but only if backed by adequate preparation, financial support, and institutional consistency.

These appearances also suggest a deeper, if tentative, recovery. The senior team’s Nations Cup run showed a return to structure and belief. The U18 team’s progress reflected the potential of younger players even under difficult circumstances, including limited training time and logistical delays.

Persistent challenges

However, systemic issues continue to threaten any long-term revival. Reports of players going unpaid for weeks after the Nations Cup and the absence of central contracts reflect the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s financial instability. Private donors temporarily filling the gap is not a sustainable model.

Pakistan still lacks a professional domestic league, an essential platform for developing match-ready talent. Facilities remain underfunded, and administrative turnover has made long-term planning difficult.

Political tensions in the region are another factor. Pakistan’s participation in upcoming tournaments in India, including the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup, remains uncertain due to visa restrictions and unresolved diplomatic issues. If unresolved, these barriers could again limit international exposure for emerging players.

A fragile opportunity

There is no shortage of goodwill. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and national cricket captain Babar Azam have both publicly supported the hockey team. But symbolic gestures alone will not revive the sport.

A professional structure, improved facilities, and guaranteed financial backing remain critical. The recent visit by Germany’s U21 team, the first in 21 years, was a positive sign, but Pakistan needs more than isolated events to rejoin the international elite.

Veteran Hassan Sardar, a legend of the 1980s era, sees potential in the current squad. “These boys have the heart to fight,” he said. “But heart alone won’t win World Cups. They need structure, support, and belief from the system.”

The way forward

For Pakistan hockey’s revival to be more than a moment, it needs structure beneath the sentiment.

As former captain Islahuddin suggested earlier, “Rebuilding must start from the grassroots.” Reviving club hockey and restoring school and college competitions is crucial to developing young talent. “Without a proper pipeline, we’ll keep recycling the same problems,” he warned.

A major gap continues to be the lack of consistent exposure to high-level international competition. Without opportunities to face top-ranked teams or participate in overseas leagues, players miss out on the experience needed to raise their game beyond local standards.

Equally pressing is the absence of financial incentives. The phasing out of institutional jobs, contracts, and long-term benefits has made hockey an increasingly unattractive career path for young athletes. Without financial stability, many are turning away from the sport altogether.

Governance is another central concern. Years of internal politics and ad-hoc decision-making have eroded confidence in the system. Any meaningful progress will require professional management, transparency, and long-term planning. Pakistan has the talent, but without systems to support it, that talent will continue to be wasted.