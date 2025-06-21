Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

As Pakistan gear up to face New Zealand in the final of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur today, former Olympian Hassan Sardar has praised the team’s attack but cautioned that defensive lapses must be addressed to clinch the title and earn promotion to the prestigious FIH Pro League.

In an exclusive interview with Business Recorder, Sardar, who led Pakistan to Olympic gold in 1984 and a World Cup title in 1982, said the team showed real promise in attack, particularly with their ability to score field goals and capitalize on penalty corners.

“The positive thing is that our forward line is scoring field goals and we are converting penalty corners too,” Sardar noted. “That’s very encouraging in modern hockey.”

Pakistan qualifies for FIH Nations Cup final after beating France in penalty shoot-out

However, he emphasised that winning the final will require defensive discipline and collective responsibility.

“Defensively, I saw many mistakes. We need to work as a unit, not just in the forward line but overall,” he said.

“When the forwards are out of the game, midfield and defense must step up. They should remain connected like a chain.”

Sardar stressed that modern hockey demands an all-round approach.

“Defense and attack go hand in hand. All eleven players must support each other. That’s what wins matches today.”

Nations Cup final: a ticket to the elite level

The Nations Cup is not just a trophy - it’s a gateway. A win today will promote Pakistan to the FIH Pro League, joining global powerhouses like Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, and India.

“This is a small league, but winning it opens the door to the senior league. That’s where real international hockey is played,” said Sardar. “Pakistan has a high chance of qualifying.”

Road to redemption

Despite a group-stage loss to New Zealand, Pakistan have impressed with resilience and improved structure throughout the tournament. Their semi-final win was a testament to grit and growing confidence.

Now, they get a chance at redemption, against the same team they previously lost to, but with silverware and Pro League promotion on the line.

“I believe this team will win”

Sardar also praised the team’s fighting spirit, the team had played throughout the tournament.

“I liked the performance of the Pakistan Hockey team. The matches won and lost were played well. It’s a good sign that the team played well,” he said.

“Although they lost to New Zealand earlier, I believe this team will win. Their morale is high, and that’s a good sign.”

Pakistan qualified for the final of the FIH Nations Cup after beating France in the first semifinal that was decided on a penalty shoot-out in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time, pushing the game into a shoot-out.

Pakistan held its nerve and clinched a 3-2 win in penalties to book a spot in the final.

Pakistan goalkeeper Muneeb Ur-Rehman blocked three France chances, while Rana Waheed Ashraf, Hannan Shahid and Afraz struck for Pakistan to clinch a highly-rewarding victory.

In the regulation time, Afraz, Sufyan Khan and Muhammad Hammadudin netted one goal apiece.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan had lost a crunch match 3-4 against New Zealand, before registering a 3-2 win against Japan and playing out a 3-3 draw with hosts Malaysia.

Past glory

Pakistan has not won a major international hockey title in decades. The last major title came in 1994 when Pakistan lifted the World Cup in Sydney. Since then, the Green Shirts have struggled to reclaim their past glory.

However, Pakistan still holds the record for the most Men’s Hockey World Cup titles, with four championships to their name (1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994).

Legendary Olympian Hassan Sardar, who is widely regarded as one of the finest forwards in hockey history, was part of Pakistan’s 1982 World Cup-winning squad and also played a key role in securing the gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.