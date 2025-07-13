Azma Bokhari slams Gandapur’s ‘theatrics’, warns against inciting chaos

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday rebuked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his “theatrics”, warning that while he was welcomed as a peaceful visitor, any attempt to bring armed elements or incite chaos would be met with firm action under the law.

Taking a direct swipe at Gandapur, Azma challenged him to return to Punjab with his cabinet and MPAs, stating, “We will show him how garbage is cleaned in Peshawar, how scholarships are awarded to talented students, and how hospitals like Nawaz Sharif Hospital are built within a year,” APP reported.

She emphasised that programmes like the laptop scheme represent visionary youth empowerment — not empty political slogans.

PTI launches 90-day ‘do or die’ movement, demands dialogue with ‘decision-makers’

Addressing media in Lahore, she also condemned PTI for its alleged history of violence and divisive politics, pointing to Gandapur’s silence on the martyrdom of Punjabis in Balochistan and the tragedy in Swat.

Denouncing the “deepfake campaign” against the army chief, Bokhari called it a vile act by the enemies of the state.

Referring to the May 9 incidents, she accused the PTI of conspiring against the state. She said they tried to provoke a “Sri Lanka-style collapse” as well through letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On the Al-Qadir Trust case, Bokhari named Shahzad Akbar, who served as a senior official in PTI’s government, as the main culprit and lamented that those who looted the country still roam free. “The PTI has become a symbol of chaos, not political stability,” she maintained.

Mocking former first lady Bushra Bibi, Bokhari remarked, “She’s the only woman known to demand five-carat diamonds.” She further stated that the PTI seems most distressed whenever Pakistan receives good economic news. “Their propaganda cell cannot stop the country’s development,” she remarked.

Commenting on Gandapur’s recent visit to Kahna, Bokhari claimed he failed to gather even 4,000 people, describing his conduct as consistent with a pattern of disruption and provocation. “You’ve set a 90-day deadline — start by fixing yourselves first,” she warned PTI.

The information minister highlighted the Punjab government’s progress under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stating that the province is now setting a new benchmark through its initiatives in health, education, infrastructure, and social welfare. “Other provinces are now looking to Punjab’s model of development,” she said.