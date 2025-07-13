BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Azma Bokhari slams Gandapur’s ‘theatrics’, warns against inciting chaos

  • Punjab minister says Gandapur failed to gather even 4,000 people in Lahore
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 10:49pm
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari. Photo: Facebook/@AzmaBokhariPMLN
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari. Photo: Facebook/@AzmaBokhariPMLN

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday rebuked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his “theatrics”, warning that while he was welcomed as a peaceful visitor, any attempt to bring armed elements or incite chaos would be met with firm action under the law.

Taking a direct swipe at Gandapur, Azma challenged him to return to Punjab with his cabinet and MPAs, stating, “We will show him how garbage is cleaned in Peshawar, how scholarships are awarded to talented students, and how hospitals like Nawaz Sharif Hospital are built within a year,” APP reported.

She emphasised that programmes like the laptop scheme represent visionary youth empowerment — not empty political slogans.

PTI launches 90-day ‘do or die’ movement, demands dialogue with ‘decision-makers’

Addressing media in Lahore, she also condemned PTI for its alleged history of violence and divisive politics, pointing to Gandapur’s silence on the martyrdom of Punjabis in Balochistan and the tragedy in Swat.

Denouncing the “deepfake campaign” against the army chief, Bokhari called it a vile act by the enemies of the state.

Referring to the May 9 incidents, she accused the PTI of conspiring against the state. She said they tried to provoke a “Sri Lanka-style collapse” as well through letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On the Al-Qadir Trust case, Bokhari named Shahzad Akbar, who served as a senior official in PTI’s government, as the main culprit and lamented that those who looted the country still roam free. “The PTI has become a symbol of chaos, not political stability,” she maintained.

Mocking former first lady Bushra Bibi, Bokhari remarked, “She’s the only woman known to demand five-carat diamonds.” She further stated that the PTI seems most distressed whenever Pakistan receives good economic news. “Their propaganda cell cannot stop the country’s development,” she remarked.

Commenting on Gandapur’s recent visit to Kahna, Bokhari claimed he failed to gather even 4,000 people, describing his conduct as consistent with a pattern of disruption and provocation. “You’ve set a 90-day deadline — start by fixing yourselves first,” she warned PTI.

The information minister highlighted the Punjab government’s progress under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stating that the province is now setting a new benchmark through its initiatives in health, education, infrastructure, and social welfare. “Other provinces are now looking to Punjab’s model of development,” she said.

Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

Comments

200 characters

Azma Bokhari slams Gandapur’s ‘theatrics’, warns against inciting chaos

PTI launches 90-day ‘do or die’ movement, demands dialogue with ‘decision-makers’

President asks international community to take notice of HR abuses in IIOJ&K

Probe team formed to investigate death of actress Humaira Asghar

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan go down to Japan 3-0 in final of Men’s U18 Asia Hockey Cup 2025

Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Pakistan: ‘Industry must think seriously about affordability’

104 killed in monsoon-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

257 killed in 501 terror attacks in Balochistan in six months: Home Dept

Five of a family killed in bus-car collision in Punjab’s Hasilpur

Read more stories