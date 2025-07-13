Five of a family killed in bus-car collision in Punjab’s Hasilpur

At least five members of the same family were killed and three others critically injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a car in Hasilpur, Punjab, rescue officials confirmed on Sunday.

The fatal crash occurred near Ada Muhammad Panah Mor on Chishtian Road, when a speeding car travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on with a passenger bus.

According to rescue sources, three people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. All victims belonged to the same family and were residents of Bakhsh Khan, a village near Chishtian.

The deceased were identified as Sardar Muhammad, his wife Aqila Bibi, daughter Mahnoor, brother Asif Naveed, and son Basit Naveed.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured, identified as Shamim Bibi, Wasif, and Asif, to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have taken the bus into custody and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities say preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding was the primary cause of the collision.

The tragic crash comes amid growing concerns over road safety and reckless driving in the region.