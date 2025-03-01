375 lives lost in road accidents across Punjab in February

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) of Punjab reported a staggering 375 fatalities in road traffic accidents during February 2025, highlighting a concerning rise in crashes across the province.

Secretary ESD, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, revealed these figures while reviewing the department’s monthly operational performance. He expressed serious concern over the escalating number of emergencies.

According to the data, Rescue 1122 responded to 180,807 emergencies across Punjab last month, rescuing 183,455 victims.

Among these, road traffic crashes accounted for 37,390 incidents, marking a record 35.58% increase.

Dr. Naseer emphasized that the rise in accidents is alarming, with monthly road crash incidents jumping from 27,578 in February 2021 to 37,390 in February 2025.

The provincial capital, Lahore, reported the highest number of road traffic crashes, with 6,839 incidents resulting in 34 deaths.

Other major cities, including Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, and Rawalpindi, also recorded significant numbers of accidents.

In addition to road crashes, the province witnessed 2,135 fire emergencies, 448 electric shocks, 41 structural collapses, and 30 drowning incidents during the same period.

Dr. Naseer, while presiding over a review meeting attended by divisional and district emergency officers, urged citizens to adopt safer driving practices.

He specifically advised motorbike riders to avoid exceeding speeds of 50 km/h, noting that every 1 km/h increase in speed raises the risk of fatal crashes by 4-5%.

The Secretary also called for a collective effort to promote safety and prevent emergencies.

The meeting also highlighted the department’s efforts in handling medical emergencies, crime incidents, and animal rescues, showcasing the extensive scope of Rescue 1122’s operations.

Despite these challenges, the department remains committed to saving lives and mitigating emergencies across Punjab.