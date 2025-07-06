Six dead, 18 hurt in Muzaffargarh road accident

MUZAFFARGARH: A tragic road accident near Langer Sarai in Muzaffargarh resulted in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer, leaving six people dead and eighteen injured.

According to a police spokesperson, the deceased include two men, two women, and two children, while the bus driver also lost his life in the accident. The bus was travelling from Jhang to Alipur when the incident occurred.

The Muzaffargarh police spokesperson stated that upon receiving the report of the accident, Rescue 1122 teams promptly reached the site and, after providing first aid, transferred the injured to a nearby hospital.

The District Traffic Officer, DSP, and SHO, along with police personnel, remained present at the scene and assessed the situation.