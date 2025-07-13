BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi extends streak, Miami ends Nashville’s run

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2025 10:04am

Lionel Messi extended his MLS-record scoring streak with two more goals, which made the difference in a 2-1 victory for host Inter Miami over Nashville SC on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Messi’s pair of scores helped Inter Miami (11-3-5, 38 points) snap a club- record 15-game unbeaten streak across all competitions for Nashville (12-5-5, 41 points), which lost for the first time since April 19 at Seattle.

Messi scored two or more goals for the fifth consecutive time in an MLS match, which is a league record.

Inter Miami improved to 4-0-1 in its last five matches with Nashville while also winning their fifth consecutive MLS match overall.

Miami has won three in a row since it was eliminated by Paris St.-Germain in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on June 29.

Messi capitalized on a major mistake by Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to strike for the eventual decisive goal in the 62nd minute Saturday.

Willis chested a ball and tried to clear it out of his zone but kicked it right in Messi’s direction. Messi intercepted it with his left foot, then worked the ball around Willis and fired it home to put Miami ahead for good.

The goal came 13 minutes after Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar tied the game at 1 with a perfectly timed header off a pinpoint cross from distance by Andy Najar.

It was Mukhtar’s 10th goal of the season. Patrick Yazbek also had an assist.

Messi’s first goal came in the 17th minute on another spectacular free-kick score.

Messi fired a ball precisely through a gap in the wall set up by Nashville’s defenders and it found the mark just out of the reach of a diving Willis.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami drive Club World Cup ratings

Messi’s 16 goals are tied for the most in the league with Nashville’s Sam Surridge, who was kept off the scoresheet on Saturday.

Messi has 23 goal contributions in MLS games this season and has 22 goals across all competitions.

Each side returns to action on Wednesday as Inter Miami will play at Cincinnati and Nashville will host Columbus.

Lionel Messi

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi extends streak, Miami ends Nashville’s run

PM paints bright picture of ‘economic rescue’

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Pakistan: ‘Industry must think seriously about affordability’

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

U18 Asia Hockey Cup: Pakistan to face Japan in final today

257 killed in 501 terror attacks in Balochistan in six months: Home Dept

Five of a family killed in bus-car collision in Punjab’s Hasilpur

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Read more stories