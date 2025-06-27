AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami drive Club World Cup ratings

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 06:44pm

Lionel Messi, arguably the most recognizable player in the Club World Cup, is steering viewership to his underdog team.

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates are helping the expanded tournament draw U.S. television ratings that are roughly comparable to those of the Premier League in the recently concluded season.

Club World Cup broadcasts in English on TNT Sports were averaging 360,000 through Wednesday, per Sports Media Watch.

Sports Business Journal noted that the highly popular Premier League drew 394,000 per match on USA Network in the 2024-25 season.

Only a small number of Club World Cup are carried by TNT Sports, with all matches available on DAZN.

Three of the top seven English-language telecasts on TNT Sports featured Inter Miami, led by 676,000 tuning in to see the Major League Soccer side draw 2-2 with Brazil’s Palmeiras on Monday.

The Miami matches attracted even larger viewership on Spanish-language broadcasts.

Messi’s Miami and PSG progress to set up Club World Cup reunion

Inter Miami drew 0-0 with Egypt’s Al Ahly (371,000 viewers), then earned an upset 2-1 win over Portugal’s Porto (349,000) before the tie with Palmeiras.

Those results allowed Messi & Co. to finish second in Group A, setting up a Round of 16 matchup with Paris Saint-Germain that should be a rating bonanza.

The Sunday contest in Atlanta pits Messi against the team he represented immediately before coming to Miami. And PSG are the newly crowned winners of the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious continental club tournament.

According to Sports Media Watch, the CONCACAF Gold Cup matchup on Sunday between the U.S. men’s national team and Haiti attracted an audience of 1.2 million viewers on Fox.

The U.S. won 2-1 to finish atop its group and set up a Sunday quarterfinal contest against Costa Rica in Minneapolis.

