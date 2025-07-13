Sindh govt, WWF to launch ‘Recharge Pakistan’

KARACHI: The Sindh government and WWF Pakistan have decided to launch a “Recharge Pakistan” project as part of a joint strategy to address environmental threats, including floods and droughts in Manchar Lake.

In this regard, a delegation from WWF’s Recharge Pakistan project met with Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro. The delegation included Senior Director Fawad Hayat, Brigadier Muhammad Amjad Azad (Retd), and other experts.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the restoration of Manchar Lake, mitigating environmental risks, and improving the lives of the local population.

Senior Director Fawad Hayat stated that the “Recharge Pakistan” project, with a cost of $8 million (approximately 2.25 billion PKR), will be completed over 7 years, concluding in 2031.

