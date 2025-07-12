Vietnam keen to invest & trade with Pakistan, says Kamal

Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce, said on Saturday that Vietnam has signalled strong interest in enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan.

“Vietnam sees immense potential in Pakistan as it seeks to expand its bilateral relations,” he noted in a video message. “There are numerous opportunities in intermediate raw materials and other product segments that Vietnam is keen to explore.”

He shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked us with strengthening bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Vietnam, highlighting the two countries’ growing economic interest.

Kamal stated that Vietnam aims to increase its global trade volume from the current $800 billion to $1 trillion—a goal that presents significant opportunities for Pakistan.

He added that Vietnam is one of the world’s largest producers of plastic paper and has shown interest in establishing production facilities in Pakistan.

“They are also exploring dual investment opportunities—investing in and trading with Pakistan.”

On Friday, Pakistan and Vietnam agreed to initiate negotiations on a Pakistan–Vietnam Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) by 2025.

The issue of trade was discussed at the 5th meeting of the Pakistan–Vietnam Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held in Hanoi, reactivating this institutional forum after a hiatus of eight years.

The JTC reviewed the current state of bilateral trade and outlined future cooperation in key areas including trade facilitation, market access, textile and fisheries, Halal certification, civil aviation, healthcare, and banking channels.