Talks on PTA with Vietnam to begin next year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Vietnam have agreed to initiate negotiations on a Pakistan–Vietnam Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) within 2025 and emphasised enhancing institutional and business linkages for sustained trade growth.

The issue of trade was discussed at the 5th meeting of the Pakistan–Vietnam Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held in Hanoi, reactivating this institutional forum after a hiatus of eight years.

The session was co-chaired by Nasir Hamid, Additional Secretary of Commerce, Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Viet Nam. The signing ceremony of the agreed minutes was witnessed Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, and Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade of Viet Nam.

The Committee reviewed the current state of bilateral trade and outlined future cooperation in key areas including trade facilitation, market access, textile and fisheries, Halal certification, civil aviation, healthcare, and banking channels.

Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan also held a bilateral meeting with Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, to strengthen economic cooperation and explore new avenues for trade and investment between the two countries.

The high-level meeting took place in a spirit of mutual friendship and partnership, reflecting the growing economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations and discussed key areas including trade diversification, market access, investment promotion, and collaboration in industrial development.

During the meeting, the two ministers emphasized the need for enhanced business-to-business linkages, promotion of joint ventures, and cooperation in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and energy.

Discussions also focused reducing trade barriers and working towards a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to facilitate smoother trade flows.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location and offered Vietnam greater access to Central Asian and Middle Eastern markets through regional connectivity projects.

Nguyen Hong Dien expressed Vietnam’s interest in increasing imports of Pakistani rice, textiles, and leather products, and welcomed Pakistani investment in Vietnam’s manufacturing and technology sectors.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to elevate Pakistan-Vietnam bilateral trade volume and to foster long-term economic partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations.

