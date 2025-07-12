BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
2025-07-12

MoITT explores AI-driven sign language solutions

Recorder Report Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), under the leadership of Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, convened a high-level meeting to explore AI-driven sign language solutions aimed at improving communication accessibility for the hearing-impaired community in Pakistan.

The meeting brought together senior officials including Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ambrin Jan, representatives from the Ministry of IT, Ministry of Information, Ignite, and prominent startups from the local innovation ecosystem.

Two leading Pakistani startups—ConnectHear and DeafTawk—presented their cutting-edge platforms, featuring real-time sign language interpretation, AI-powered communication tools, and offline public alert services specifically designed for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

This consultative session was held under the subcommittee on IT formed by the National Policy Board, as part of the implementation of the Access to Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022. The subcommittee, chaired by Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, is tasked with evaluating AI-based sign language practices and recommending inclusive technologies for public media platforms.

During the session, the secretary of Information and Broadcasting proposed a pilot project on PTV, selecting one daily news bulletin for AI-based sign language interpretation. Ignite endorsed this phased approach, emphasising the importance of measurable impact to build trust in the technology. It was agreed that Connect Hear and DeafTawk will jointly develop a proof of concept (PoC) in collaboration with the Ministry of IT.

Ignite will also assess the possibility of launching a National Innovation Challenge through its incubation centers to attract more tech-driven solutions for accessibility.

Commending the efforts of the startups, Minister Khawaja reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive digital transformation. She stressed the need to develop a comprehensive “super app” featuring AI tools and voice-command capabilities to enhance accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The meeting concluded with consensus on inter-ministerial cooperation and support for scalable, innovative tools that can foster digital inclusion in public media and civic services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

