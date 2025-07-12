BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-12

China stocks flat after touching 9-month high

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

HONG KONG: China stocks gave up most of their gains and closed flat on Friday, weighed down by a drop in bank shares, while Hong Kong shares held on to gains after a Goldman upgrade.

At market close, the Shanghai Composite index was barely changed to hold at 3,510.18 after touching a 9-month high in the morning session. The blue-chip CSI300 index was also flat with 0.1% gain.

Still, the Shanghai Composite Index has added 1% for the week in a third straight week of gains, the longest winning streak since February.

The rare earth sector led the gains with a surge of over 5% to its highest since early 2023. However banking stocks slid 2.4% in the afternoon session after hitting to a record high on Thursday.

The real estate sector also edged down 0.3%, paring Thursday’s rally spurred by unverified chatters that Beijing is mulling more measures to support property market.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 0.5% up at 24,485.49, also pulling back from a 4-month high hit during earlier trades. The Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, rose 0.2%.

Biotech and tech shares led gains in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Tech Index adding 0.6%, while the Hang Seng Biotech Index jumped 1.3%.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the city’s stocks to market weight, citing stronger earnings growth driven by improvements in both capital markets and property activity supported by low local interest rates.

Elsewhere, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, their first in-person meeting at a time of simmering trade tensions between the two major powers.

“We still expect near-term volatility to rise and range-bound index moves in the offshore market. We prefer A-shares over offshore for now,” Morgan Stanley’s China strategist Laura Wang said in a note.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks flat after touching 9-month high

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories