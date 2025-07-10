Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

In a shocking development, Karachi police have stated that model and actress Humaira Asghar Ali may have died several months ago, after her decomposed body was discovered earlier this week at her apartment in Defence Phase VI’s Ittehad Commercial area.

Initially, the law enforcers believed the body was six months old, however, the digital and forensic evidence revealed that it was nine months old, Aaj News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said on Wednesday that evidence collected from Humaira’s flat suggests she may have passed away around October 2024. “The expiry date of food and drinks found in the flat is 2024, and the last messages on the actor’s phone are also from October 2024,” DIG Raza was quoted as saying by Arab News.

The 32-year-old actor, who had been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years, was found dead on Tuesday when a bailiff arrived to execute an eviction order over unpaid rent. Police entered the premises after breaking down the locked door and discovered the body in an “advanced state of decomposition”.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that an initial post-mortem had been conducted, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined due to the severely decomposed state of the body, local media reported.

“DNA and chemical samples have been collected, and findings will be shared once lab reports are received,” she said.

DIG Raza added that Humaira’s mobile phone had two SIM cards, both inactive since September 2024. Additionally, the electricity supply to her apartment was cut off by K-Electric around the same time due to unpaid bills. Investigators also found the apartment next door was unoccupied, reducing the chances of anyone noticing anything unusual during those months.

DIG Raza disclosed that Humaira’s family, who reside in Lahore, initially refused to accept her body. “Her father declined to take responsibility, but her brother-in-law is expected to arrive today to meet with the police,” he said. Meanwhile, members of the entertainment industry have offered to carry out the final rites and burial, in case the family is unwilling to do it.

This case raises serious questions about how someone so well-known could die in isolation, unnoticed for months, in the heart of one of Karachi’s busiest districts.

A veteran actress Ayesha Khan, who lived by herself, was found dead at her apartment in Karachi on June 19. Her body was discovered days after her death once her neighbours told police about stench of dead body emanating from her house.