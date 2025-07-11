BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

  • Father, uncle, brother, relatives attend the deceased's final rites, burial
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 05:56pm
Model Humaira Asghar. Photo: Humaira Asghar/ Instagram
Model Humaira Asghar. Photo: Humaira Asghar/ Instagram

Family members of actor and model Humaira Asghar, whose decomposed body was recovered earlier this week in Karachi, have laid her to rest in Lahore’s Model Town area on Friday after offering her funeral prayer, Aaj News reported.

Father, paternal uncle, brother and other relatives of the deceased attended the final rites and burial.

Humaira’s uncle told Aaj News that she had four brothers and they used to talk to her over phone. The model did not come to their house, despite their invitation, the uncle said.

“She always demanded from them to come to Karachi to meet her, refusing to visit Lahore,” he said, as her father had allegedly cut ties with her.

Humaira’s family, who resides in Lahore, initially reportedly refused to accept her body. Following which, members of the entertainment industry offered to carry out the final rites and burial.

However, the deceased’s brother later arrived in Karachi and took her body back to Lahore.

Initially, the law enforcers believed the body was six months old, however, the digital and forensic evidence revealed that it was at least nine months old.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that an initial post-mortem had been conducted, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined due to the severely decomposed state of the body, local media reported.

“DNA and chemical samples have been collected, and findings will be shared once lab reports are received,” she said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said on Wednesday that evidence collected from Humaira’s flat suggests she may have passed away around October 2024. “The expiry date of food and drinks found in the flat is 2024, and the last messages on the actor’s phone are also from October 2024,” DIG Raza was quoted as saying by Arab News.

Celebrities mourn as Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi home

The 32-year-old actor, who had been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years, was found dead on Tuesday when a bailiff arrived to execute an eviction order over unpaid rent. Police entered the premises after breaking down the locked door and discovered the body in an “advanced state of decomposition”.

DIG Raza said that Humaira’s mobile phone had two SIM cards, both inactive since September 2024. Additionally, the electricity supply to her apartment was cut off by K-Electric around the same time due to unpaid bills.

Investigators also found the apartment next door was unoccupied, reducing the chances of anyone noticing anything unusual during those months.

Humaira Asghar death in isolation Humaira Asghar death body found in flat actor and model

Comments

200 characters

Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

Rupee gains against US dollar

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories