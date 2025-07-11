Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

Family members of actor and model Humaira Asghar, whose decomposed body was recovered earlier this week in Karachi, have laid her to rest in Lahore’s Model Town area on Friday after offering her funeral prayer, Aaj News reported.

Father, paternal uncle, brother and other relatives of the deceased attended the final rites and burial.

Humaira’s uncle told Aaj News that she had four brothers and they used to talk to her over phone. The model did not come to their house, despite their invitation, the uncle said.

“She always demanded from them to come to Karachi to meet her, refusing to visit Lahore,” he said, as her father had allegedly cut ties with her.

Humaira’s family, who resides in Lahore, initially reportedly refused to accept her body. Following which, members of the entertainment industry offered to carry out the final rites and burial.

However, the deceased’s brother later arrived in Karachi and took her body back to Lahore.

Initially, the law enforcers believed the body was six months old, however, the digital and forensic evidence revealed that it was at least nine months old.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that an initial post-mortem had been conducted, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined due to the severely decomposed state of the body, local media reported.

“DNA and chemical samples have been collected, and findings will be shared once lab reports are received,” she said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said on Wednesday that evidence collected from Humaira’s flat suggests she may have passed away around October 2024. “The expiry date of food and drinks found in the flat is 2024, and the last messages on the actor’s phone are also from October 2024,” DIG Raza was quoted as saying by Arab News.

The 32-year-old actor, who had been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years, was found dead on Tuesday when a bailiff arrived to execute an eviction order over unpaid rent. Police entered the premises after breaking down the locked door and discovered the body in an “advanced state of decomposition”.

DIG Raza said that Humaira’s mobile phone had two SIM cards, both inactive since September 2024. Additionally, the electricity supply to her apartment was cut off by K-Electric around the same time due to unpaid bills.

Investigators also found the apartment next door was unoccupied, reducing the chances of anyone noticing anything unusual during those months.