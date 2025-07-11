NEOC warns of landslides in northern regions particularly Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Friday released a warning for potential landslides in northern areas, notably Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K).

According to the alert, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the valleys of Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamir, Ghanche, and Shigar.

Widespread heavy rain is also likely in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Haveli, Bagh, and adjoining areas of AJ&K.

Potentially affected areas include Upper Kohistan (RD 200–240), Diamir and Astore (RD 340–380), Gilgit (RD 400), and Nagar (RD 460) along the Karakoram Highway (KKH). Multiple locations along the Jaglot–Skardu Road (JSR), particularly in the Rondu region, are also at risk of landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls.

Authorities and residents in high-risk zones are advised to remain vigilant for potential slope failures, landslides, and ground subsidence.

Travel to vulnerable areas should be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

Relevant departments have been instructed to ensure the availability of emergency personnel and machinery in the identified areas and remain on standby for a rapid response.

The NDMA said it is actively coordinating with the GBDMA and SDMA to implement proactive response measures and safeguard affected communities.

The public is strongly urged to stay informed through official alerts disseminated via television, radio, SMS, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.

NDMA remains in close coordination with relevant authorities to monitor the evolving situation and ensure the timely dissemination of warnings.

Meanwhile, the NEOC has also issued a hydrological outlook along with an impact-based weather alert for the period from July 13 to 17.

In its advisory, the NEOC has urged the public to take precautionary measures in anticipation of moderate to heavy monsoon rains expected to affect multiple regions of the country during this period.

The forecast indicates moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall across various parts of Pakistan, driven by increased moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea in conjunction with an active westerly wave system.

As a result, increased flows are expected in all major rivers, particularly the Indus, Kabul, Jhelum (upstream Mangla), and Chenab. Currently, Tarbela, Taunsa, and Guddu barrages are at low flood levels, while Kalabagh and Chashma are at medium flood levels.

“Taunsa is also expected to rise to medium flood level, with low to medium flows likely to persist in Indus river stations throughout the coming week. River Chenab at Marala and Khanki is expected to reach low flood levels, while River Kabul at Nowshera is also forecasted to attain low flood level. Rain-induced swelling is anticipated in River Swat and River Panjkora along with their associated streams and nullahs,” the NEOC said.