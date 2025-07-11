BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Sri Lanka shares gain for third straight week, shake off Trump’s 30% tariff

  • CSE All Share index settled up 2.09% at 18541.26
Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 05:36pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares logged their third straight week of advances on Friday, shrugging off news that U.S. President Donald Trump’s 30% tariff is set to come into effect on August 1 and buoyed by hopes that trade talks between the nations would continue.

The CSE All Share index settled up 2.09% at 18541.26, helped by gains across the board. Trading resumed on Friday after a local holiday on Thursday.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka’s finance secretary said representatives of the island country will continue discussions with Washington, hours after Trump slapped a 30% tariff on the country - lower than 44% imposed earlier.

Industrial Asphalts Ceylon and Sathosa Motors were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share on Friday, rising 33.33% and 24.98% respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index climbed to 304.2 million shares from 176.6 million in the previous session.

Real estate, consumer discretionary stocks lift Sri Lanka shares

The equity market’s turnover jumped to 10.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($33.92 million) from 5.98 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.32 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 10.13 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

