IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a countrywide protest against the government on August 5 to mark the day when PTI leader Imran Khan was unlawfully arrested a year ago.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI leaders including Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, former speaker of national assembly Asad Qaiser and Sheikh Waqas Akram alleged the government of taking retaliatory actions against its assembly members following a Supreme Court decision regarding reserved seats.

They called for the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the situation.

LHC sets aside IK’s physical remand in 12 cases

They expressed their concerns and condemned the behavior of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his niece (Maryam Nawaz).

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub stated that the government is pushing the military to the forefront, which could harm the institution.

Recalling Imran Khan’s warning, Ayub noted that the current regime aims to create conflict between the army and PTI.

He accused PML-N of attempting to pit the largest party against the army and stressed that immediate elections are the only solution to the political turmoil.

Ayub observed that the government’s behaviour towards their parliamentarians is not unacceptable, pointing out that their MNAs are being picked up by agencies and presented before anti-corruption bodies.

He rejected the government’s stance on Form 47 and demanded immediate new elections.

Ayub also alleged that intelligence agencies, including the ISI, interfered in the elections and claimed that PTI members were now being forcibly disappeared without any trace.

Expressing his outrage, Ayub mentioned that a case has even been filed against the mother of PTI MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram.

He indicated that PTI would announce its future strategy in an upcoming party meeting and declared that nationwide protests would be held on August 5.

This date marks the day when PTI leader Imran Khan was allegedly unlawfully arrested.

Former Speaker Asad Qaiser decried the ongoing crackdown on PTI’s MNAs, MPAs, and social media workers, condemning the targeting of 41 MNAs.

Qaiser announced that decisions regarding protests would be made in their meeting, with plans for large demonstrations across the country on August 5.

He highlighted that this date would mark one year of the PTI founder’s imprisonment and urged the public to protest against inflation and the illegal arrest of the PTI founder.

Asad Qaiser expressed support for Jamaat-e-Islami’s stance on Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and called for a review of agreements with IPPs, highlighting the financial burden on ordinary citizens due to high electricity costs.

He condemned what he described as the fascist behavior of Shehbaz Sharif and his niece towards PTI members.

Asad demanded the withdrawal of baseless cases against PTI members. He announced plans for nationwide sit-ins and invited all parties to join them, declaring the current government as fake and imposed without a mandate.

Qaiser emphasized the need for opposition parties to unite in their efforts to dismiss the current government and warned that continued oppressive behavior from the rulers could lead to further protests and sit-ins.

He also dismissed the rulers’ hopes of forming a forward bloc within PTI, stating that their plans have failed.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, addressing the conference, stated that those collaborating with the government against PTI should remember that the PML-N government will not last forever. He said that the country is heading towards anarchy and this government has ruined the economy. He said that the PTI workers cannot be intimidated through section 144.