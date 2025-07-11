Eight athletes selected for Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Thailand

Eight Pakistani bodybuilders have been selected to represent the country at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2025, to be held later this year in Thailand.

The selection was made at the conclusion of the first National PSB Bodybuilding and Physique Championship 2025, held at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said in a statement l.

The event, organized by the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF), saw participation from 122 athletes competing across 23 categories, including Senior, Junior, Masters, Athletic Physique, and Sports Physique divisions.

Those selected for the continental championship include Ejaz Ahmed, Firasat Ali, Mohsin Iqbal, Muhammad Shakeel, Bilal Ahmed, Usama Saeed, Haroon Rasheed, and Faizan Gul.

A panel of judges from the World Bodybuilding Federation, Asian Bodybuilding Federation, and provincial associations oversaw the competition.

PBF Secretary General Sohail Anwar, who was the chief guest at the event, thanked the Pakistan Sports Board for supporting both the championship and an accompanying Anti-Doping Awareness Seminar.

He reiterated the federation’s focus on practical steps to promote bodybuilding nationwide, saying, “Our performance will speak for itself.”

Other officials present included PSB Organizing Committee Chairman Saeed Akhtar, members Nasrullah Rana, Farman Khan, Sohail Gil, and sports nutritionist Dr Nabeel.