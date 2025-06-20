AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
PSB issues results for Bodybuilding, Tenpin Bowling, Alpine Club elections

Published 20 Jun, 2025 07:35pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued official notifications following the successful conclusion of elections for three national sports federations, the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, and the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

According to the PSB Election Commission, Muhammad Tariq Hassan has been elected President of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, with Sohail Anwar appointed as Secretary General. Other elected office bearers include Muhammad Irshad and Khanzeb as Vice Presidents I and II, respectively, while N. Kashif Asif Najeeb, Maqsood Siddiqui, Hafiz Sheikh Muhammad, Hamza Farooq, Asif Butt, Sheikh Sabar, Javed Butt, and Umair have been elected as Vice Presidents. Armugham Muqeem was elected Finance Secretary and Muhammad Fayyaz as Associate Secretary.

The elections were conducted at the PSB Coaching Centre in Lahore, in accordance with the Constitution of the Pakistan Sports Board (2022), the Revised National Sports Policy (2005), and the Sports Election Regulations (2024).

Meanwhile, PSB also issued notifications for the unopposed election of officials for the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation and the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Ijaz ur Rehman has been elected President of the Tenpin Bowling Federation, Kamran Khalid as Secretary General, and Aleem Agha and Asif Aurakzai as Senior Vice Presidents. Mehboob ur Rehman and Muhammad Mohsin were elected as Vice Presidents, along with a slate of Joint, Social, and Lady Secretaries.

For the Alpine Club, Major General Irfan Arshad (HIM) has been elected President, with Ayaz Ahmed Shigri as General Secretary and Hayatullah Khan Durrani as Senior Vice President.

Vice Presidents include Faiz Ali, Rehmatullah Quraishi, Saad Tariq Siddiq, Karrar Haidri, Muhammad Zubair Farooqi, Ali Raza Rizvi, Muzaffar Faizi Awan, and Najeeb Ullah. Sajjad Hussain was elected Treasurer, and five others were named Executive Members.

The electoral process was supervised by Chief Election Commissioner Waseem Majid Malik and Members Babur Suhail and Zohaib Hassan Gondal. The PSB hailed the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections as a significant milestone toward improved governance and reformation in Pakistan’s sports structure.

