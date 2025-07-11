BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Pakistan

UAE assures full cooperation on easing visa process for Pakistanis

  • Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 02:18pm
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UAE Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Interior in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has assured full cooperation in easing the visa process for Pakistani citizens.

The development came in a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in security, counter-narcotics, anti-smuggling, and the prevention of illegal immigration.

Exchange of technology also came under discussion.

The two sides also discussed the issues of visa faced by Pakistan.

Pakistan, UAE sign visa exemption agreement for select passport holders

A large number of Pakistanis are contributing to the strength of the UAE’s economy, the interior minister said.

In 2024, UAE was the third-most popular country for emigrating Pakistanis following Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The minister emphasized the importance of easing the visa policy.

“We want Pakistani citizens to come to the UAE with ease. Relaxation in visa policies will bring great relief.”

Earlier, Naqvi assured that steps were being taken to improve the global ranking of the Pakistani passport, which, he said would reach a significantly better position in the next two years, making Pakistanis proud of holding the green passport.

Currently, the Pakistani passport is the fourth-worst in the world, ahead of only Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan according to the Henley Passport Index.

