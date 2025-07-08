Naqvi assures KCCI: Efforts will be made to help UAE visa issue

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Interior & Narcotics Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, while acknowledging the growing concern over widespread visa rejections particularly by the UAE, informed that he would meet the UAE Interior Minister the day after tomorrow to discuss the matter and expressed optimism that a resolution would be reached, especially considering the challenges faced by Pakistani citizens, notably members of the business community who frequently travel to the UAE for trade and business engagements.

He added that steps are also being taken to improve the global ranking of the Pakistani passport, which, he assured, would reach a significantly better position in the next two years, making Pakistanis proud of holding the green passport.

Speaking at a meeting of Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Interior Minister mentioned that Muharram was observed peacefully this year across Pakistan thanks to the efforts of Rangers, Civil Armed Forces, the Pakistan Army, and provincial governments. He noted a significant shift in strategy this year, with minimal mobile service suspension, limited only to specific sensitive areas, unlike previous years when blanket bans were imposed citywide.

He assured that efforts are underway to make Karachi healthier, as a strong Karachi will positively impact the entire country.

Addressing budget-related issues raised by KCCI, he committed to supporting their resolution and arranging meetings for deeper deliberation in this regard.

Highlighting anti-smuggling efforts, he said that smuggling, once rampant, even of dollars, has been significantly curtailed over the past two years, though some challenges remain. He emphasized that smuggling is a “termite” eating away at the economy, hindering industrial growth. The Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG), previously operating with only six boats along a 1,000+ km coastline, has been given two more boats, with plans to expand further by year-end. He stressed the need for better infrastructure and equipment to enable effective border security and anti-smuggling operations.

Responding to KCCI’s request regarding provision of CNIC and SIM verification at KCCI, the Minister noted that the Interior Ministry already has a setup in place and another is being developed. He assured that they will explore ways to provide KCCI access to this system for background checks before employment, enhancing security for the business community.

Regarding the Safe City Project, the Minister reiterated that it is a top priority of the Prime Minister; as such systems are essential for crime prevention. Work on implementing this project in Karachi is underway, and every effort will be made to ensure its effective execution in the city to help reduce crime.

In response to concerns over rising narcotics use, the Minister invited KCCI to collaborate with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to establish a rehabilitation center for 300 drug addicts, aiming to reintegrate them into society.

He acknowledged that while crime in Karachi has not been entirely eliminated, the Sindh Police deserves credit for a notable reduction in criminal activity. “Given Karachi’s size and complexity, complete eradication is a challenge, but significant progress has been made”, he added.

On encroachments, the Minister stated that work is ongoing but emphasized the need for stricter laws, harsher punishments, and heavy fines to effectively address the issue and achieve meaningful results.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, while highlighting encroachment as one of the most pressing issues in Karachi, stated that despite efforts by Rangers, the situation continues to deteriorate, with KCCI receiving increasing complaints about land grabbing and illegal occupation, yet no significant improvement has been observed. He noted that citizens have again started facing considerable difficulties in lodging FIRs, thanks to the strong re-eruption of the SHO culture, with instances of arbitrary arrests. To address this, he urged the Interior Minister to form special inspection teams that conduct surprise night visits to police stations to check for detentions made without FIRs. He also emphasized the urgent need for police reforms, pointing out that promotion from ASI to Sub-Inspector and SHO are often not based on merit, education, or performance. Salaries must also be revised upward to promote honesty and integrity within the police force.

Motiwala proposed that the Ministry of Interior depute a liaison officer at KCCI, empowered to receive confidential complaints from the business community, similar to the arrangement made by former Interior Minister Rehman Malik. While acknowledging some improvement in law and order compared to previous years, he stressed that street crimes and snatching remain prevalent and must be tackled more effectively. He termed Karachi’s water crisis as the most critical issue, noting that neither the general public nor industries are receiving adequate water. The K-IV project, Karachi’s lifeline, has been redesigned 11 times but still remains incomplete. He pointed out that an estimated 250 MGD of water could be diverted through K-IV in its first phase to meet the city’s dire needs, instead of being wasted and discharged into the sea.

Motiwala also called for establishing a permanent liaison mechanism between KCCI and the Ministry of Interior, enabling swift communication and resolution during crises. He recommended that the Interior Minister visit KCCI at least once every two months to build stronger ties with the business community and maintain continuous engagement on critical issues.

President KCCI Jawed Bilwani appreciated the effective strategy adopted by the Ministry of Interior for ensuring peaceful Muharram observance. While stressing the urgent need to curb smuggling, Bilwani proposed installing AI-based cameras with facial recognition at all entry and exit points, which would help prevent smuggling, kidnapping, snatching, and the inflow of criminal elements particularly during holy festivals. He also recommended installing barriers to stop unauthorized movement through “Katcha” areas.

He requested that the NADRA Executive Center at KCCI be equipped with CNIC verification and criminal background check facilities to assist businesses in hiring individuals with clean records. Additionally, a SIM verification facility should be provided to help identify numbers registered under specific CNICs and prevent misuse of identity information.

Bilwani also expressed concern over the ineffective functioning of the Anomaly Committee, where valuable feedback from members was ignored and proper procedures were not followed.

He warned that such neglect may harm business activity, increase unemployment, and worsen law and order.

He also sought the Interior Minister’s advocacy in shifting exporters back to the Final Tax Regime, warning that the high cost of doing business under the Normal Tax Regime could damage exports. Lastly, he raised alarm over the growing drug problem in schools and colleges, particularly the use of “ice.” He called for strict action against traffickers and offered KCCI’s full support in addressing this issue.

Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman Law & Order Subcommittee Akram Rana, former Presidents Majyd Aziz, Younus Muhammad Bashir, Junaid Makda, Muhammad Idrees, Tariq Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, and other KCCI Managing Committee members and other attended the meeting.

