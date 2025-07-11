BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-11

Global e-commerce sites: PM says 300,000 Pakistan-made products selling like hot cakes

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bragged on Thursday that more than 300,000 Pakistan-made products are now being sold like hot cakes on giant e-commerce sites including Alibaba – a massive boost for local entrepreneurs.

The bold claim came during a high-level meeting with Alibaba’s top executives, led by James Dong, President of International Markets, who was full of praise for Pakistan’s booming e-commerce scene.

Sharif – never one to sit still – immediately ordered a taskforce to turbo charge the country’s digital trade game, aimed at getting even more Pakistani businesses hawking their wares online.

“E-commerce isn’t just the future, it’s the backbone of our export-driven economy,” Sharif declared, signalling a clear push to turn Pakistan into a global trade hotspot.

Dong spilled the tea, revealing Pakistani textiles are flying off Alibaba’s virtual shelves like wildfire. The executive sees “unlimited potential” for Pakistan’s online trade explosion and is ready to unleash technical training to help local entrepreneurs cash in big time.

The closed-door sit-down also had Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Rashid Langrial, and other top brass in attendance.

