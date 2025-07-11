Active mills’ buying seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

3200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur wre sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 16,100 to RS 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,850 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 800 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari, 2600 bales of Tounsa Shareef, 400 bales of Burewala, 800 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 400 bales of Rajan Pur, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 800 bales of Peer Mahal, 400 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund and 2000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

