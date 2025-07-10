Stakeholders urge global promotion of Sindhri Mango, emphasise IP rights and R&D

KARACHI: Exporters, importers, progressive farmers, and officials have pleaded for promoting Sindhri Mango at international markets and focusing on research and development (R&D) with a view to highlighting the importance of intellectual property (IP) rights.

They said this while officially launching the ceremony of Sindhri Mango as a registered Geographical Indications (GIs) of Pakistan aimed to raise awareness among consumers, exporters, and stakeholders about the value and potential of GIs.

A GI is a sign used in relation to products that have a specific geographical origin, and possess qualities and reputation essentially due to the natural and human factors of their place of origin. GIs are not merely a label; they are a brand that guarantees authenticity and a proud testament to the unique qualities of the products.

On Jan 3, 2023, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) as the registrant secured GI status for the denomination ‘Sindhri Mango’ from the GI Registrar, Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) of Pakistan.

The stakeholders highlighted the importance of GI protection for promoting rural economy, agricultural branding and export development.

Geographical Indications are a powerful tool to promote Pakistan’s unique origin-linked products globally. The registration of Sindhri Mango as a GI symbolises a major step in protecting and branding Pakistan’s world-renowned mangoes. Cultivated primarily in Sindh, and certain parts of Punjab, Sindhri Mango is celebrated for its vibrant yellow color, unique aroma, and juicy sweetness.

To mark this milestone, the IPO of Pakistan in collaboration with UN-World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) hosted a launch event for the Sindhri mango GI at a shopping mall on Thursday.

IPO chairman Farukh Amil said 23% of gross domestic product (GDP) of the country is agriculture as 37% people are associated with the agriculture sector.

While focusing on protection of agriculture, knowledge, heritage and inventions, he said, “Today marks a historic milestone in Pakistan’s intellectual property journey: the official launch of Sindhri Mango as a Geographical Indication of Pakistan. This event celebrates not just a fruit, but a legacy—a product born of the Sindh soil, nurtured by generations of skilled growers. Today’s launch is not just a celebration, but a commitment to honour our heritage, empower our producers and take Pakistan’s GI portfolio to the world. Let this success inspire all stakeholders to work together for effective enforcement of GI rights, stronger branding of other Pakistan GI products and active participation of growers and exporters in the GI system”.

He said Sindhri Mango as a national treasure is one of Pakistan’s most prized agricultural exports. Sindhri is cultivated in Sindh and parts of southern Punjab, while its unique quality is inseparably linked to its region of origin.

Amil said GIs are more than legal tools as they are economic assets. They help protect authenticity, ensure product quality, and open new trade opportunities. GI protection of Sindhri Mango will preserve its reputation and standardise its quality, ensure that only genuine producers benefit from its growing market appeal and promote fair recognition and better prices for local farmers, according to Amil.

He said the launch reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to supporting rural economies, agricultural branding, and export-led growth.

“Sindhri’s GI registration is a step toward unlocking the global potential of many more origin-linked Pakistani products. It encourages collaboration between federal institutions, provincial governments and growers’ associations.”

All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association Chairman Aslam Pakhali claimed there is no comparison of Sindhri Mango with mangos of India, but Indians have established the brand and Pakistanis lag behind them unfortunately for lack of vision. “Mango changes its properties daily”.

“We as an association set 125,000 tonnes export target of mangoes this year throughout the country, but we could not meet the half of the set target this year due to a host of reasons including poor weather condition, war in Iran and other issues.

“Let me give an example, Japanese eat from the eyes and we eat from the nose, why are we unable to produce a presentation (attractive) mango for want of research and development (R&D). Sindh produces 300,000 or 350,000 tonnes of mangoes on an average including all varieties. Sindh can have far better quality mangoes,” he said.

Punjab produced around 1.5 million tonnes of mangoes last year. Export share prevailed around 100,000-150,000 tonnes, there is no dearth of mango export, but there is no quality, Pakhali claimed.

Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) president Syed Mahmood Nawaz Shah said IPO gives rights to market and sell a product and when the product is registered, no other individual or company can sell that product anywhere in the world.

“Sindhri Mango bristles with a unique taste and GI. If someone tries to plant it in another region or country, the same Sindhri mango of Sindh cannot grow because of geographical changes,” he said.