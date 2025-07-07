BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
BOP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.74%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.69%)
HUBC 142.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.23%)
NBP 121.75 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.98%)
PAEL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.16%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,554 Increased By 118.1 (0.88%)
BR30 39,674 Increased By 256.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 133,611 Increased By 1661.6 (1.26%)
KSE30 40,783 Increased By 395 (0.98%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Farmers push for govt support as climate change, water shortage threaten Pakistan’s mango industry

Gohar Ali Khan Published July 7, 2025 Updated July 7, 2025 11:50am

KARACHI: The government needs to adopt modern techniques and technologies to protect mangoes, said progressive farmers and food technologists while talking to Business Recorder.

Nabi Bux Sathio, Senior Vice President at the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), said fewer mangoes grew this year, compared to last year, due to several factors.

“Firstly, nearly 15-20% of the fruit fell from trees prematurely due to dust and thunderstorms. Secondly, there was an acute water shortage at the time of fruiting.

“Both climate change and water scarcity took a heavy toll on the fruit yield and size,” said Sathio.

He said that the government has set no target for mangoes as it is categorized neither as a major nor a minor crop, but as a fruit.

In Sindh, mango orchards cover nearly 100,000 acres. Traditionally, the top five mango-producing districts in the province are Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Khairpur and Tando Jam of Hyderabad district, where 90% of Sindh’s mangoes are cultivated.

Meanwhile, 70% of mangoes in Punjab are grown in Multan, with the remaining 30% produced in Bahawalpur and other areas.

In terms of overall production, Sindh accounts for over 60% of the country’s output. The rest, especially Chaunsa, are grown in Punjab.

Sindh is known for varieties such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, Langra, Daseri, Baingan Phalli, Gulab Khas and others.

Pakistan set to launch $100m mango-export drive on 25th

Mango began to reach markets from May 1 to July 31. After July, cold storage mangoes or varieties from Multan become available.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Sathio urged authorities, including the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Sindh Irrigation Department and others, to ensure 100% water supply to orchards during the season.

“There is a one-and-half-month harvest window, and farmers wait nearly 10 months to earn a decent living. The fruit takes 90 to 100 days to mature, during which four water cycles are required to ensure proper fruiting, sweetness, weight and size,” Sathio said.

Local mangoes are high in demand internationally. Mangoes from Sindh are mostly exported, while mangoes from Punjab are utilized in juices, with only 2-3% being exported.

However, when it comes to mango export, it is not just about picking ripe fruit, ’‘it’s a science“, said Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Institute of Sciences and Technology Associate Professor Dr Aasia Akbar Panhwar.

“In Pakistan, we have seen how simple post-harvest mistakes lead to high rejection rates at international ports,” she said.

She informed that the institute has initiated training farmers on proper harvesting techniques.

“Hot water treatment (HWT) became essential. This step kills fruit fly larvae and meets the phytosanitary standards of countries like Japan and the USA.

“We also introduced mechanical brushing to remove field residues and controlled de-sapping to keep mangoes blemish-free,” she said.

Equally important was quality packaging that maintains humidity, minimises damage, and promotes traceability.

“These interventions, though simple, made a profound difference. Exporters who adopted them saw fewer rejections and better prices,” she said.

Moreover, the government should play a proactive role in establishing centralized mango processing and treatment facilities, particularly in major mango-producing regions such as Mirpurkhas, Tando Jam Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and DI Khan.

However, any smallholder farmers in these areas lack access to essential post-harvest infrastructure, including HWT units, mechanized grading and sorting lines, and export-compliant packaging systems.

Government-led investment in such facilities would ensure compliance with international phytosanitary standards, reduce post-harvest losses, and significantly improve the marketability of Pakistani mangoes abroad.

This would not only enhance export volumes but also increase farmers’ income and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global fruit market.

Moreover, these plants can function as training and demonstration hubs, promoting awareness and adoption of good agricultural and post-harvest practices among growers, packers, and exporters, thereby building a more resilient and value-driven mango supply chain.

Protection of mangoes:

Mangoes can be protected through integrated pest management (IPM), timely harvesting, and post-harvest treatments.

Pre-harvest protection includes bagging of fruits, the use of pheromone traps, and biological control to minimize insect damage.

Meanwhile, post-harvest, fruits should be handled carefully to avoid bruising, and treated with hot water or fungicides to prevent decay.

Cold chain management, hygienic packing, and transportation under controlled temperatures further protect quality. Awareness and training of growers on best practices and monitoring systems also play a vital role in reducing losses and improving fruit safety and export potential.

What are Phytosanitary protocols?

Phytosanitary protocols are scientific measures implemented to prevent the spread of pests and diseases essential to international trade.

For mango exports, these protocols include HWT, vapour heat treatment, pest-free area certification, and proper documentation and traceability. They are enforced under the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and vary by importing country.

Compliance ensures that exported mangoes are free from quarantine pests like fruit flies and fungal pathogens. Adherence to these standards minimizes rejection risks, maintains the importing country’s biosecurity, and safeguards the exporting country’s market reputation and access.

Mango Sindh Chamber of Agriculture mango export Nabi Bux Sathio Sindh exports

Comments

200 characters

Farmers push for govt support as climate change, water shortage threaten Pakistan’s mango industry

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 133,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Finance Division notifies austerity measures for FY26

Boom-bust cycle: SBP advises not to repeat past mistakes of accelerating demand, rapid economic growth

Pakistani companies with market cap of over $2bn at PSX

Pakistan looks beyond traditional markets as TDAP approves export expansion plan

India scrambles to plug defence gaps after Pakistan clash

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani startup ships prosthetics to child war survivors

PTA Global Holding replaces AsiaPak, Montage as acquirer of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Read more stories